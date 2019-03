By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

[email protected]

Hook: Tiemco TMC2457 size 14/16

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) olive

Body: Micro tubing (olive)

Thorax: Natural hare’s ear

Head: Black UV dubbing

Legs: Hungarian Partridge

A great caddis hatch is any fly angler’s dream. Don’t neglect the opportunity to catch fish with other caddis imitations. The caddis pupa has been the key to many successful days on the water for me.