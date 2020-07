By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

keepemwet94@gmail.com

Hook: Dai-Riki #700 (size) 10

Bead: Wapsi 5/32 (Gold)

Thread: UTC 140 Denier (Color) Brown/Olive

Body: Crystal Chenille (Color) Olive

Hackle: Whiting

Tail: Marabou (Color) Olive

This is an all-around awesome fly. Try dead drifting, swinging, and stripping these buggers.

