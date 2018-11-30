Fly of the Month – Hot Head Mohair Leech

By Jake Darling

Unicoi Outfitters, [email protected]

Hook: Umpqua U301 Streamer Sz 10 or 12

Thread: Black or Olive Ultra Thread, 140 denier

Bead: Rip Lips 1/8 Tungsten in Orange or Chartreuse

Weight: 12-15 wraps of .020 lead wire

Tail: Small piece of Marabou, olive or black in color

Body: Leech Yarn, Olive or black in color

The Mohair Leech consistently puts fish in the net during the winter months. I prefer to fish this pattern on a dead drift, but it also works well with swinging and stripping techniques. This pattern offers dormant winter trout the calories that they are looking for during our colder months, and can often get a fish to take when other patterns seem to fail. Tie up a few of these in different colors and I am sure that they will become heavy hitters for you this winter.