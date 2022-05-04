Fly of the Month – Howell’s Memory Maker

By Tom Adams, Alen Baker | www.rockyrivertu.org/dry-fly-patterns.html

We are blessed, in North Carolina, with a creative fly tyer who happens to own and operate a very successful fly shop in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina. Kevin Howell is the son of the legendary Don Howell who is well known for creating highly productive Southern Appalachian fly patterns.

This is a fly that has been proven on many streams on many occasions with many clients where Kevin’s future reputation as a guide has been on the line. We consider the fly a modern Southern Appalachian fly pattern as professionals like Kevin continue to carry on the traditions of his father and uncle Doug Howell-both legends of a past generation.

“Soft hackled flies have been in existence for over two hundred years. As a guide, it has always been a go to fly for me!” says Kevin. “Over the years, you start to experiment with different colors and variations. For the last 9 years, I have been tying and fishing the Memory Maker. I originally designed the fly with a copper colored brass bead, but over the years, I have found that a copper colored tungsten bead is far more productive. The fly is designed to imitate emerging caddis larvae. For years, this was a fly that I kept in reserve for those hard days you encounter as a fishing guide and needed something to get a client hooked up on a fish. The Memory Maker can be fished both on the dead drift and on the swing. Over the years, this fly has made countless memories for my clients as well as helped me win a few fly fishing tournaments.”

Wet flies were once a primary means of fly fishing for trout. Soft hackled flies are wet flies that typically imitate or suggest emerging caddis, possibly the pupa stage of the metamorphosis. When the soft hackled fly is put to motion by the currents or by the angler, the hackles pulsate and trout are attracted to the lifelike movements.

The copper color gives the appearance of an air bubble and the tungsten bead itself gives more focused weight to quickly sink the fly down in front of feeding trout in the water column or near bottom. This fly pattern may be fished much like a nymph, as a dropper to a dry fly or even as a trailer to another wet fly or streamer fly pattern.

Howell’s Memory Maker – Rocky River Fly of the Month 5.14

Hook: Tiemco 2457 or equivalent

Size: 12, 14, 16, 18

Thread: 8/0 Uni Black or equivalent

Bead: (weight) Copper tungsten, to size

Body: Peacock herl

Rib: Opal tinsel

Hackle: (collar) Brown Hungarian partridge

Detailed tying steps may be found at the Rocky River Chapter of Trout Unlimited