Fly of the Month – Hare’s Ear

By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

keepemwet94@gmail.com

Hook: Tiemco TMC 3769 size 12-18

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) Black

Body: Hare’s Mask Dubbing Natural

Ribbing: Gold Tinsel

Thorax: Dark Hare’s Mask Dubbing

Wing case: Pheasant Tail

The Hare’s Ear nymph will attract fish even when there is no hatch on, and this pattern imitates almost any natural nymph. Try it in runs and riffles, or fish it in still waters too.

You can contact Eli Crumley at Blackhawk Fly Fishing by email a keepemwet94@gmail.com.