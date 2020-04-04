Fly of the Month – Hare’s Ear

By Eli Crumley
Blackhawk Fly Fishing
keepemwet94@gmail.com
Hook: Tiemco TMC 3769 size 12-18
Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) Black
Body: Hare’s Mask Dubbing Natural
Ribbing: Gold Tinsel
Thorax: Dark Hare’s Mask Dubbing
Wing case: Pheasant Tail
The Hare’s Ear nymph will attract fish even when there is no hatch on, and this pattern imitates almost any natural nymph. Try it in runs and riffles, or fish it in still waters too.
