By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

Hook: Daiichi 1530 (size) 18

Thread: UTC 140 Denier (color) Black

Body: Superfine Dubbing (color) Black

Tails: Two-White Microfibets

Wing: CDC (color) Grey

This is a great midge/mayfly emerger. You can fish it in the film, on the surface or subsurface. Throw a few of these in your box in various colors.

You can contact Eli Crumley at Blackhawk Fly Fishing by email a keepemwet94@gmail.com.