Fly of the Month – Mop Fly

By Eli Crumley
Blackhawk Fly Fishing
keepemwet94@gmail.com
Hook: Fulling Mill FM50 45, size 12
Bead: Fulling Mill 4.0 MM, matte black
Thread: UTC Denier 140, black
Body: Mop Material, cream
Collar: UV Ice Dubbing, black
Mop flies are great attractor flies or anchor flies for Czech nymphing. With recent rains bumping up the water column, try out these nymphs when water is high and off color. Keep a few in the fly box for some success when conditions aren’t perfect.
You can contact Eli Crumley at Blackhawk Fly Fishing by email a keepemwet94@gmail.com.