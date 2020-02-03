Fly of the Month – Mop Fly

By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

Hook: Fulling Mill FM50 45, size 12

Bead: Fulling Mill 4.0 MM, matte black

Thread: UTC Denier 140, black

Body: Mop Material, cream

Collar: UV Ice Dubbing, black

Mop flies are great attractor flies or anchor flies for Czech nymphing. With recent rains bumping up the water column, try out these nymphs when water is high and off color. Keep a few in the fly box for some success when conditions aren’t perfect.

