By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

keepemwet94@gmail.com

Hook: Tiemco TMC3761 size 14-18

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) Light Brown

Body: Peacock Herl

Tail: Goose Biots (brown)

Ribbing: Fine Wire (gold)

Collar: Brown Hackle Fibers

Horns: Goose Biots (white)

When the water temperature is a little colder than ideal, the Prince Nymph is one of my most productive winter patterns when fished deep and slow.

