By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

Hook: Hazard Fly Fishing Jig Hook (size) 14/16

Thread: UTC 70 Denier (color) Fluorescent Orange

Body: Natural Hares Ear Dubbing

Segmentation: Silver Tinsel

Hot Spot: Fluorescent Orange Thread

Fall is right around the corner and so is delayed harvest. This is a pattern that has been really effective on delayed harvest fish. Stock up on some for your fall outings.

You can contact Eli Crumley at Blackhawk Fly Fishing by email a [email protected]