By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

[email protected]

Hook: Tiemco TMC3761 size 16/18

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) red (also great in black, olive, brown and tan)

Body: UTC 70 denier (thread body)

Thorax: Peacock Herl

Wing: Hungarian Partridge

This is a great fly to dead drift and also great to swing. Swinging soft hackles is a great technique to have in your bag of tricks.