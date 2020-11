By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing | keepemwet94@gmail.com



Hook: Tiemco TMC2457 size 14

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) Fluorescent Orange

Body: Caster’s Squirmito (color) Fluorescent Orange

The Southeast is cooling down and delayed harvest is heating up. Squirmy Worms are great flies to target delayed harvest fish. Stock up on these great attractor patterns in various colors.