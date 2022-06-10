Fly of the Month – Texas Piss Ant

By Tom Adams, Alen Baker

www.rockyrivertu.org/dry-fly-patterns.html

There are times when fly patterns that are intended to imitate floating aquatic insects such as mayflies, caddisflies, and stoneflies simply fail to attract a topwater strike from trout. Maybe they are keyed on feeding in the water column or on the bottom. These conditions are very similar to the ‘dog days’ of summer when there is little or no aquat-ic insect activity on streams. In either case, a good ant fly patterns seems to be a recipe for success.

Dale and Jerry Hodge, who were close friends and angling buddies of Don and Dwight Howell, designed an ant fly pattern that has been highly effective on Southern Appalachian streams.

Do not let the name mislead you. Don Howell named the fly pattern because the initial, highly productive fly pattern they used on Hazel Creek was a size 10 or “big” like eve-rything touted from Texas.

“Due to the overgrown size, brown hackle and white wings, the fly is not impressive, as ant fly patterns go. But because dad (Don Howell) was so impressed with the fly, we (Dwight Howell and Kevin Howell) decided to tie a few and try them out. It truly does catch trout when other traditional fly patterns fail.” – Kevin Howell

When trout are more-selective or refuse conventional fly patterns, even smaller ver-sions of this fly pattern are usually productive. Who knows? A trout may see the silhou-ette of a caddisfly due to the dark body and wing.

The position of the poly yarn wing traps air and the oversized, trimmed hackle both make this fly pattern a super floater. The white wing also provides a hi-vis element to the fly pattern making the prominently visible in the water, an advantage not typical of ant fly patterns.

Note: Don Howell was Kevin Howell’s father. Dwight Howell was Kevin Howell’s un-cle. Don and Dwight were brothers that founded the Davidson River Outfitters. Kevin Howell is now the owner. This fly pattern is from the book Tying & Fishing Southern Appalachian Trout Flies written by Don Howell with contributions from Kevin Howell and published in 1999 by Davidson River Outfitters (DRO).

Originated by Dale & Jerry Hodge for Hazel Creek. This terrestrial fly patter was promoted and sold by Don R. Howell from Brevard in his fly shop, Kevin Howell his son now owns and operates his fathers fly shop, Davidson River Outfitters.

Texas Piss Ant – Rocky River Fly of The Month 6.22

Hook: Tiemco 3679 heavy nymph or equivalent

Size: 12, 14, 16, 18

Thread: 8/0 Black Uni or equivalent

Body: Black fly rite poly dubbing or tying thread

Hackle: Oversized coachman brown hackle, trimmed

Wing: White poly yarn

Directions

Detailed tying steps may be found at the Rocky River Chapter of Trout Unlimited at www.rockyrivertu.org/dry-fly-patterns.html.