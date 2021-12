By Eli Crumley

Blackhawk Fly Fishing

keepemwet94@gmail.com

Hook: Tiemco TMC 2457 size 16/18/20

Thread: UTC 70 denier (color) grey

Tail and Wing Case: Mallard Flank

Thorax: Grey Dubbing

Finish with Head Cement

As water temps start dropping, dial down the size of your flies to pick up those finicky fish. Try one of my favorite flies, the WD 40, when the going gets tough.