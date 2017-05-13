Fly Report By: Capt. Gregg McKee

May is here and my anglers are all about tarpon, and nothing but tarpon.

The annual tarpon migration has been moving along the southwest coast of Florida for almost a month now, but the real flow of big fish is just getting underway. While we don’t see the sheer number of tarpon cruising along our beaches as they do down in the Keys, we definitely see smaller schools holding much larger fish.

In fact, at least once or twice a year I’ll spot an obvious world record tarpon of at least 200 pounds or more swimming right past my bow. Those big girls rarely eat for my anglers but they’re always great to see.

On those excellent occasions when we do get a triple-digit fish to take a fly, it’s crucial to get the tarpon to the boat as quickly as possible. It always bothers me a bit when I hear folks bragging about fighting a tarpon for two or three hours, especially in the hot summer months.

Those fish rarely survive that ordeal, and even if they swim away after the hook is removed, they’re easy targets for sharks. Unless you’re using very light tackle and planning on bringing one in for a possible world record, there’s no reason it should take that long to land any size tarpon.

The fluorocarbon leaders we use on my boat are never less than 20 pound test, with a 10 to 12-weight fly rod and a beefy saltwater reel, that’s more than enough to land a 100 pound fish in no more than an hour. An experienced angler with a few already under their belt can do it in much less time.

The legendary Capt. Stu Apte once landed a 151 pound world record tarpon in just under an hour using a tippet that tested out at 10.8 pounds. That was in 1971 and he was using a fiberglass fly rod and aluminum reel that would be a museum piece today.

So how do you haul a full grown tarpon in without killing it or yourself in the summer heat? – Through bravery.

After the first five minutes, when the fish makes its most insane jumps and runs, that’s when it’s time to go almost full throttle on the drag. If your shock leader is heavy enough and your knots are properly tied and tested, a tarpon can’t simply snap the line on 20 pound tippet or heavier.

Knowing when to give the fish slack and when to pull like hell is just as important, but experience or a good guide will get you through that, but the main thing always comes back to the drag. It doesn’t matter if you’re using fly or spin gear, go heavy early and the tarpon will give up quicker than you can believe. In other words, don’t be afraid to lose the fish and you won’t lose the fish.