The Flycraft Stealth is one of the most versatile boats in the world. Its unique construction and shape give it the functionality of many boats in one. From motoring on the coast or lakes to rowing rocky streams and mild whitewater, the Flycraft Stealth is your one boat answer.

The boat’s lightweight and minimalistic design allow it to be easily carried on a roof or in a truck bed. No roof rack? No problem; this boat deflates and packs down to fit in a trunk or closet. At just 98 pounds, one person can easily transport or load this boat solo. For information, call 801-810-4022.

www.flycraftusa.com