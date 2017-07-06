Flying Fisherman Moray

New for 2018, take hold and be bold with Flying Fisherman’s Moray sunglasses, a sporty frame equipped to take your fishing game to the next level. Built with durability and comfort in mind for anglers who work hard and play even harder, the medium fit, semi-rimless wrap-around frame provides generous lens coverage, helping shield the sun from all angles. Non-slip, co-injected temples, and adjustable, rubberized nosepiece give this frame solid performance and comfort for all-day wear.

The Flying Fisherman Polarized, AcuTint lens coloring system eliminates glare and enhances color contrast, without distorting natural colors. The enhanced visual sharpness and comfort add to fishing productivity and maximizes the outdoors experience for anglers and watersports enthusiasts who need to see below the water’s surface to spot fish and structure.

Morays are available in matte black frames with copper-red mirror, smoke, or smoke blue mirror lenses, matte gray frames with smoke blue mirror lenses, and matte white frames with smoke-blue mirror AcuTint lenses. MSRP is $24.95 – $29.95, and the Moray will be in stores this September.

Call 305-852-8989 or visit the website – www.flyingfisherman.com – for more information or to receive a free catalog.