Flymen Surface Seducer Double Barrel Bass Bug Fly

The Surface Seducer Double Barrel Bass Bug is a no-nonsense popper fly designed with one thing in mind—generating a massive pop to trigger attacks from predatory fish!

This foam popper fly won Flymen Fishing Co. the Best of Show—Fly Pattern Freshwater award at the 2017 International Fly Tackle Dealer Show and is now better than ever with a new and improved no-epoxy design. This popper is impossible to crack because there is nothing to crack. You can literally hit it with a hammer multiple times and it will still be fishable (we know because we’ve tried). Fishing guides such as Blane Chocklett report catching dozens and dozens of fish on a single bass bug.

Designed for Durability

How does this bass bug take a beating so well? The Double Barrel popper body (also available as a fly tying material) is made of durable, soft EVA closed-cell foam, which means it will never get saturated with water. It is made to catch fish over and over and over again. Because it cannot become waterlogged, it remains lightweight and easy to cast.

The Surface Seducer gets its powerful popping action from the deep front cup and extended top lip of the foam Surface Seducer Double Barrel popper body. This allows you to effortlessly trigger loud pops with strong splashes when working your fly.

By Martin Bawden