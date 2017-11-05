Life Along the Forgotten Coast of Franklin County, FL

The “Forgotten Coast” is a relatively quiet, undeveloped area encompassing the coastal communities of Franklin County, to include Apalachicola, St. George Island, Eastpoint, Carrabelle, and Alligator Point.

Franklin County is home to art exhibits, music concerts, theater performances, fishing tournaments, festivals and events year round that highlight its natural resources, culture and history.

Saltwater fishing inshore and offshore is the most popular activity and possibly the best in the world. The waters here are loaded with so many species of fish, both migratory and residential: red snapper, tarpon, flounder, king mackerel, cobia, tripletail, and red drum, just to name a few. All these species are readily available for you to pursue in your own boat or with one of the many local professional guides.

The Apalachicola River offers great freshwater action for bass, bream, stripers, and catfish. All those species grow big in this river which flows into the Gulf of Mexico, and comprises the most ecologically diverse natural area in the southern U. S. There’s something really special about places where freshwater meets the salt.

The brackish water estuaries of Franklin County produce the world famous Apalachicola oyster. Sought out all over the world as the best, these salty yet slightly sweet gems must be accompanied with a cold beer. Slow down and relax. Saddle up to one of the many oyster bars found here and enjoy a dozen raw with a cold one and get to know the guy next to you. The seafood is as fresh and good as it gets anywhere, and the fishing tales are epic… full disclosure; they’re not all are true.

If you enjoy cruising in your boat, try sailing from Carrabelle to Apalachicola and back, via the Intracoastal Waterway. Take in the beauty along the St. George Sound, Apalachicola Bay and River, Jackson River, Lake Wimico, and St. Joe Bay.

Check out the complete list of all the fishing guides, boat ramps and bait and tackle providers on the county’s visitor website floridasforgottencoast.com. You’ll also find a year-round look at fishing along Florida’s Forgotten Coast. Come see this place once, and you’ll be back.