Fort DeSoto a Birding Paradise By: Wes Tallyn

It’s October, and a brown pelican dives head first into the glistening water. To the east, an orange sun begins to rise over the Skyway Bridge illuminating another beautiful day on East Beach at Fort DeSoto. The Park gates open and the day begins as any other day with the flow of life across the island.

Fort DeSoto is one of the greatest birding destinations in the country staking claim to 345-identified and recorded bird species of record according to eBird.org. During the fall months, birds begin their migration stopping at Fort DeSoto to re-fuel. The birds then trek over the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Straights to the Caribbean Islands and Mexico. In the spring the birds stop again to re-fuel before headed north to their eventual breeding grounds anywhere from Georgia to the Arctic. It’s not uncommon to see 70-plus species in a single day at the Fort during migration time.

The Park has a range of habitats from beaches for shorebirds, mangrove swamps, open grass areas, and palm hammocks, creating opportunities for many different species.

Birding is a very easy and fun hobby. One way to become involved is by going to one of the many local Audubon chapters’ free walks offered throughout the year. Another way, is to follow some of the birding groups on social media to get involved. The best way in my opinion though, is to just get outside with your camera and/or binoculars and see what you can explore and find for yourself!

Captain Wes Tallyn was raised in Florida and is a fisherman, birder, avid outdoorsman, photographer, and environmental scientist. Wes has a focus on conservation and education in the community and is the owner of Snook Jam Ecotours. You can find him on Instagram @snookjam or call 727-410-5853.