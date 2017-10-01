Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Oct. 2017

October is a transition month here in Florida. The weather is cooling down, days are getting shorter and weather systems are showing up on the radar. If you do not fret the gusty weather, there are great catches to be had as the pelagics are on the move and the mahi run has started.

We predict that the cooler weather moving along the Treasure Coast will provide for some delicious dinners. Mahi, cobia, king and amberjack are biting and bait is plentiful, especially the mullet.

Heading offshore we have seen plenty of balled up mullet along with the cobias. Try to get a jig near these wads and get ready to crank. On the reef, the action continues with big snappers taking the bait, the mutton snappers have grown shoulders over the summer making for big catches.

The king bite is ferocious and the amberjacks are showing up as well making October a great time to test your strength with a speedy king or a big old donkey!

Take advantage of the weather windows and snag yourself some of the fall-time favorites, the mahi, cobia, king and amberjack with a side of snapper delight. If you need a ride, The Lady Chris will get you out there and in the game!

Tight lines and good vibes.

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com