Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Sept. 2018

It’s a September Snappalanche!

As we enter September, you will notice many elated anglers. September is a utopia for bottom and top fishing and will fill the fish box to the brim. With the majestic mullet run in full effect, sailfish, snapper, grouper, mahi, cobia and just about everything else will be caught by anglers throughout the month. With so much action all over the water column, it’s hard not to get giddy about heading out to blue waters.

September is the time to claim your ‘snapper slam’ as several species are at peak activity and the reef capacity is maxed. Grey, mutton, lanes, yellowtail and vermillion snapper will be caught, filleted and served up in these hot summer days. With all the frisky snappers congregated on the reefs and the booming catches being taken home, don’t forget about the grumpy grouper who will show attendance as they are looking to join us for dinner.

On the top, kingfish, mahi and cobia will be flipping, dipping and cruising. In the hottest month of the year we’ll see some of the biggest predators and usually go through an immense amount of tackle. The main reason, bull sharks! One of the snapper trappers main nemesis, this tax man is ruthless and can try the patience of any angler, avid or novice. However, there is a positive that can lessen the blow of dealing with these ferocious predators, the cobia. Riding shotgun with the tax man in the grey suit, you can pick off a nice cobia as this year’s early tax return.

Like a proverbial Pied Piper, the mullet run leads the march of almost all the species swimming in our waters. The massive congregation of mullet here on the Treasure Coast happens like clockwork and helps bring September to an all-around salty success. The bait will be piled high in majestic gray shadows from the river to the beaches.

Remember to stay safe, have fun and keep an eye on weather systems as we are transitioning into hurricane season. Gear up, call us, and let’s head out for the Snapper Slam in September!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com