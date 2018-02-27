Fort Pierce Deep Sea: March 2018

Migratory March is here and so are the cobia!

Batter up! March marks both an equinox and the first day of spring. These events combined with the returning manta rays, it is no wonder cobia love this month so much. For the cobia, the manta rays are self-propelling ecosystems making them the perfect partner to tag along with for the ride north. Riding “shotgun”, this dynamic duo is truly a majestic sight for anglers and sightseers alike.

Have your pitch rod rigged with a jig and keep a look out for the massive black shapes to glide by, and when you spot one, pitch toward it. Once you are hooked up, be ready to hold on to your hat, the cobia will melt the line off your reel! When landing a green cobia, it will put a beating on the boat and anything in its path, so watch your feet and get it inside the fish box asap. These fish are awesome fighters, delicious table fare and they love it on the Treasure Coast.

March is unpredictable in regard to the winds and weather, but if you can break the inlet, you’ll be guaranteed an awesome day of fishing. Check the buoys, channel markers and sea-drift for baitfish, triple tails and mahi. Look for mutton and gray snapper along the way and a steady king mackerel bite.

Tight lines and good vibes.

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com