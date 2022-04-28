Fort Pierce Deep Sea – May 2022

In May we slay!

May is a highly anticipated and filled with fishing opportunities for anglers, captains and crew. Grouper season is open, snapper fishing is on fire, and the season of fair weather and tournament fishing is upon us.

Many anglers have been patiently awaiting the first day of May. Sights are set on a gluttonous grouper as anglers take full advantage of the start of the season. Springtime makes for some beautiful days on the water and are now at a peak! Fishermen have patiently been waiting for the first day of May when the Florida grouper season opens, and now is the time to navigate far out to the deep blue waters and get deep down and dirty with these line peeling predators. Several species of grouper are up for grabs. Some of our top picks are gag and reds. Chart a course out to a reef and get ready to catch some of the gargantuan groupers that have been resting up during winter and early spring,

Pack a cooler deep with ice, use a sabiki rig to catch some live bait, and bring your big guns. Look for structures in deep water, get close to bottom and wait for the strike. Chances are a gag or red will be running back toward it’s hole with our bait so stay alert and ready to add drag.

In addition, gray and mutton snapper will be the heavy hitters adding color and taste to all of our fish boxes and to lunches and dinners all along the Treasure Coast. The snappers will be stacking up along the reefs, and we can’t reel ‘em up fast enough. Snapper have been packing on the pounds and are weighing well into the double-digits, just another reason for taking a trip in May. If you are looking to hook that fish of a lifetime don’t miss out what the next several months are offering.

There is so much to love about this month. Here’s to grouper season, monstrous mangos, muttons and of course the local fishing tournaments. Take advantage of the serene weather and the action filled days of Treasure Coast fishing that is readily available.

Check out www.shockleaderfishing.com to see what you have been missing out on, check out our website with reports on the latest catches or better yet, book a trip and get your picture printed in this fine publication! We look forward to seeing you out with a fish in your hand and a smile on your face!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief and Crew

Shock Leader Charters

(772) 800-5448

www.shockleadercharters.com