Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Nov. 2017

Here comes November with the steady winter winds. We are already looking forward to the calm days with the cool crisp air as we approach the season. On the days we can make it offshore, we will have an abundance of species to target.

Grouper fishing will be on point as the cooler water will turn these grumpy guys frisky. Get your gear ready for some mighty fish brawls and excellent table fair. Gag and red grouper will be the first to flop on the deck. Be sure to claim your heavy weight grouper title before season closes December 31.

Holy Mackerel! Spanish mackerel and mahi will be on the scene. Mackerel are making their presence known around the surface and weed-lines. Prepare your favorite spoons and Gotcha lures for some surface breaking action. Mahi have been hanging out the last several months and the reports continue to show catches throughout the month.

The snappers will be nice and fat from the summer and we expect a great quantity of lanes and muttons. We will see a shift in habitat as these guys tend to migrate toward warmer waters.

Keep your reel ready so that you can take advantage of the cool and fish-able days of November. We are bringing on the Just Fishin Charter to make the season even better! Enjoy the private charter with up to four anglers under Capt. Cole on the days when not fishing on the Lady Chris. Find more details on our website www.theladychris.com and see daily catches on our Instagram wall-of-fame.

Tight lines and good vibes.

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com