Fort Pierce Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: July 2017

The summer patterns are in full swing and you will need to fish early in the morning from daylight until about 9 a.m. and then again from 6 p.m. until dark for the best results. Trout fishing should be good at places like Bear Point, Pete Stone Creek to the south and Harbor Branch and the Torpy Road area to the north. Try using top water baits like a Zara Spook in natural colors or a Chug Bug in a bright color. Live shrimp, greenies or pilchards fished under a popping cork will be hard to beat for the trout if you can keep it from the big jacks that are roaming the flats. The redfish should be around the mangroves around the Round Island area and the docks along Indian River Drive. Try crabs, shrimp or a piece of cut ladyfish fished on a 2/0 live bait hook and a two-foot 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and you should be in good shape. The snapper fishing around the local bridges and channel edges should be red hot around the full moon. Try using live baits like mojarra, greenies, pilchards or a live shrimp. Fish any of these on a #2 hook with a 20 to 30 pound flourocarbon leader and a small weight like a half-ounce to a one-ounce. The snook are still catch and release but there is plenty of action around the Fort Pierce Inlet, around both bridges and the beaches. A live pilchard or pinfish are going to be the best baits to use. Try fishing the Fort Pierce Inlet with a big enough weight to hold the bottom or free line the baits in the surf.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com