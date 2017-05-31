Fort Pierce Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: June 2017

With snook season closing on the first, there will still be plenty of catch and release snook action for anglers using live baits like greenies, pilchards or mullet. Fish them on a 40-pound fluorocarbon leader and an 8-ounce weight in the Fort Pierce Inlet and a 1- to 2-ounce weight around the bridges. Use a 5/0 live bait hook. Remember to handle the fish as little as possible or not at all. Try to release them while they are still in the water.

The trout action should be red hot on the flats at places like Bear Point and Herman’s Bay to the south and Harbor Branch and Round Island to the north. The bigger trout, also known as gator trout, will take a live greenie, pilchard or a pigfish. Free line them under a popping cork. I like a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader with a 5/0 Kahle hook.

The fishing for redfish should improve with a lot of the fish coming from around the mangroves early in the morning. Try a live shrimp, crabs or a piece of cut ladyfish. Fish this on a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader and use a 3/0 circle hook. Put the bait as close to the mangroves as possible.

This is the time of year to look for the snapper to move in the Fort Pierce Inlet and along the channel edges, both to the north and south in the Intracoastal. I have found that the rig that works best for me is a .5-ounce to 1-ounce weight, two feet of 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and a #2 hook. The fish will probably be right along the drop along the edge of the channel. The preferred bait will be live shrimp or small white baits.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com