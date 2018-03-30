Fort Pierce Inshore/Nearshore: April 2018

April should be a good month for the big trout and they will be taking live pilchard, greenies and finger mullet and fished around places like Harbor Branch and Queen’s Cove to the north, and Bear Point and the Midway Road area to the south. For the best results, try free lining the baits, use a 6/0 live bait hook and 24 inches of 20- to 30-pound fluorocarbon. The redfish should also be active around the mangroves to the north and along the docks to the south. Try a live shrimp fished on a ¼-ounce Troll-Rite or a piece of cut bait on a 2/0 live bait hook and a small amount of weight. Twenty-pound fluorocarbon will be fine for the reds.

The snook action should be steady around the bridges and in the Fort Pierce Inlet for anglers using a live pinfish or pigfish and a 5/0 live bait hook and 40-pound fluorocarbon and just enough weight to hold the bottom.

The night time snapper bite should be good along the channel edges both to the north and south in the river. The time around the full moon will be your best bet. Try using a small pinfish, a white bait or a medium to large shrimp. Fish the bait on about 24-inches of 20-pound fluorocarbon and a #2 long shank and ½- to 1-ounce of weight.

There should be plenty of sheepshead, black drum and sand perch around the area bridges. Use a small live shrimp or a piece of shrimp will work just fine. Use a #6 long shank hook and a 1-ounce weight with a 12- to 15-pound fluorocarbon.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com