Foundation Outdoor Group Inks Exclusive Deal with GAHO

Oviedo, FL, July 9, 2024 – One week ahead of ICAST 2024, sportfishing’s largest and most storied trade exposition, Foundation Outdoor Group has announced a new partnership with GAHO Outdoor Products, providing exclusive distribution rights across the globe. GAHO manufactures high quality, precision reel seats for major fishing rod OEMs, manufacturers, and consumers. Foundation Outdoor Group will be displaying a full line of GAHO CCT Reel Seats at ICAST next week.

“GAHO adds yet another quality option for our D2C and B2B customers” said Hunter McKamey, Foundation’s Vice President. “The quality and precision of the GAHO product line are a great complement to the stable of exceptional brands we already provide to our clients.”

Although GAHO has been delivering premium reel seats to businesses for many years, the partnership with Foundation offers the opportunity to reach customers directly with the GAHO brand, whether through Foundation’s business-to-business direct sales organization, the newly launched Mud Hole Advantage tiered business buying program, or through MudHole.com, the world’s largest supplier of rod building and tackle crafting goods to custom rod builders.

“GAHO’s focus on innovation and quality is extremely important to us,” Foundation’s President and COO Brook Oliva said. “We only carry brands that meet our high standards, and GAHO delivers with incredible value as well.”

The newly formed relationship provides Foundation with exclusive global distribution rights for GAHO products, except in mainland China, where GAHO is headquartered. Along with American Tackle, CRB, MHX, and ProProducts, GAHO products will be displayed at ICAST 2024 in Foundation Outdoor Group’s 30’ x 50’ exhibit space (#4030 & #4230). To learn more, or to set an appointment with Foundation Outdoor Group for ICAST, email sales@foundationoutdoorgroup.com or call 1-407-706-0321.

###

About Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc.

Foundation Outdoor Group, Inc, stands at the forefront of the fishing industry as the undisputed global leader in fishing rod and tackle crafting components, supplies, equipment, and instruction. With 15 international industry awards, and an extraordinary and diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle, MHX, Custom Rod Builder (CRB), and ProProducts, Foundation Outdoor Group has established its presence on three continents, offering exceptional products and services to anglers in both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business markets worldwide. Foundation Outdoor Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has revolutionized the fishing experience, catering to enthusiasts of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros.

About GAHO

Based in Weihai, China, GAHO manufactures premium quality fishing rod components for some of the largest outdoor brands in the industry. Integrity, innovation, quality, and professionalism are at the core of GAHO’s business philosophy. GAHO’s recent strides in revolutionizing processes for carbon design and production have yielded some of the most innovative, light-weight fishing rod components available, at an incredible value to rod companies and anglers. While a successful supplier to OEMs and large rod manufacturers, GAHO has more recently introduced their own brand of components for the angler, available exclusively through Foundation Outdoor Group.