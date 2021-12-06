FPL’s Manatee Lagoon Reopens Its Doors with New Offerings in Celebration of the 2021/2022 Manatee Season

As the Sunshine State anticipates the return of its favorite marine mammal to the local waterways, Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® reopens the inside of its facility with new educational offerings and upgrades.

“As we kick off manatee season, we’re excited to welcome visitors back to Manatee Lagoon and share our new offerings and engaging programming for them to learn all about manatees,” said Pam Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). “FPL is committed to environmental stewardship and helping to protect Florida’s wildlife. Now more than ever, educating visitors on manatees is key to helping protect these wonderful creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

Manatee season runs through March 31, during which time manatees migrate to warmer waters. When the waters of Lake Worth Lagoon dip to 68 degrees or colder, manatees gather in the clean, warm-water outflows surrounding FPL’s Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center, adjacent to Manatee Lagoon.

In addition to providing guests with panoramic views of Lake Worth Lagoon and manatees in season, the center also offers a variety of ongoing activities including free educational lectures, arts and crafts and more.

FPL built Manatee Lagoon in 2016 as part of its environmental mission to teach the public about manatees, with a goal of inspiring communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife.

“We’re using our platform to educate visitors about what’s happening to manatees in the wild, and show them how they can help,” said Sarah Marmion, manager of Manatee Lagoon. “Although these gentle water giants are an iconic part of our local ecosystem, it’s up to us to protect them.”

Please go to VisitManateeLagoon.com to view the calendar of events. Advance registration is required for some programs as space is limited.