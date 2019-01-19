Frabill Whisper Quiet Aerator (Product Review)

Designed with purpose in mind.

Since 2015, Frabill has continued to set the quiet standard in bucket conversion. The Frabill Whisper Quiet Aerator system is a portable, aeration design that provides the utmost discretion when fishing with live bait.

Constructed with 75 years of experience, the Whisper Drive Aeration Motor has been specifically designed and tested to keep saltwater baitfish and crustaceans healthy and active while emitting minimal sound.

With a couple of batteries, the Whisper Quiet Aerator converts any size cooler or bucket into an oxygen-rich livewell. Frabill’s top-of-the-line signature yellow air stone creates enough bubbles to effectively aerate up to 15 gallons of water.

As a result of its over-engineered rugged design, Frabill’s Whisper Quiet Aerator has a long shelf life. The aeration system includes premium water-resistant internal parts that help prevent corrosion and won’t let an angler down. Never be surprised by battery rot again.

