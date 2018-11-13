DESTINATION: Franklin County Florida

FISH: Tarpon, Redfish, King Mackerel, Wahoo, Jack Crevalle, Amberjack, Gag Grouper, Pompano

PEAK SEASON: June-December

THE FISHING: Take a step back in time to experience Florida’s Forgotten Coast. Every cast could produce something different in one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.

You’ll find offshore species like wahoo, grouper and sailfish, as well as inshore species like pompano, redfish, tarpon, jack crevalle and speckled trout. In early spring, look for cobia and Spanish mackerel nearshore, while inshore you’ll find trout and redfish crushing topwaters. In summer, the king mackerel bite can be non-stop and tarpon are big and plentiful. Several species of snapper and grouper are always on the menu while offshore, blackfin tuna, wahoo, sailfish and more can be had. As we get into fall, big jacks will be tearing up tackle and the delicious flounder will be found as they spawn. False albacore or bonito can warm up a cool day in the blue water, also.

From the mouth of the Apalachicola River to Carrabelle, you’ll find some of the hottest action anywhere! Redfish, trout and flounder abound, and you can cast for freshwater species like bass and stripers the same day.

INFORMATION: www.floridasforgottencoast.com