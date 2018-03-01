Florida’s Franklin County Spring Pompano and Cobia

By Captain Chester Reese:

With winter on the way out, pompano and cobia start their migration from the south, up through the Gulf of Mexico, to reach spawning areas. When the water reaches 70 degrees, the hunt for these great eating fish begins. Both are hard fighting fish, offering anglers amazing fishing opportunities all over Franklin County.

To many people, pompano are the most excellent eating fish in the Gulf of Mexico. Some anglers work to be experts, understanding what time of day and tide range is best and exactly what tackle to pick, so that they know when it’s best to grab a rod and go. You can catch them from the shore or a boat, and they’re perfect for first-time anglers with limited experience. When water temps get right, they come in large schools to feed and spawn. Some reside in our waters all summer, so don’t give up on them in the warmer months.

The most commonly used set-up is a two-hook dropper rig baited with sand fleas or pieces of fresh shrimp. White bucktails and special pompano lures work well too. Tip them with fleas or shrimp and work them slowly on the bottom just inside the sandbars close to the beach. As the migration moves through, you can find them over our grass flats.

Cobia get my juices flowing in the spring. These fish can go over 50 pounds and provide anglers a catch of a lifetime. Another migrating species, they’re also arriving with the warmer waters. Cobia are found worldwide and are prized for their bountiful, white delicious meat. Structure of any kind attracts and holds these fish, and it’s not uncommon to find them in schools around wrecks or buoys. They also like to cruise the beaches where they can be sight fished from boat or shore.

Prime baits for taking cobia are crabs, shrimp, fish and eels, but lures catch them all the time, too. Work baits both on the surface and on the bottom, since they inhabit all areas of the water column. When the bite is on, it can be a frenzy to hook and fight these bruisers. Even after fighting hard for a long time, when boated they can slap and jump until subdued. Be careful of the strong tail and dorsal spines.

We have a great fishery for cobia and pompano in our Franklin County waters, and some of the best captains and guides that can put you on them. Visit our local tackle shops in East Point or St. George Island, and they’ll set you up to successfully catch and prepare these special fish.



Contact Capt. Chester Reese and Natural World Charters at (850) 228-9060. For a complete list of rentals, charters, supplies and more, visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com.