Fresh From Florida

Florida Sweet Corn with

Southern Barbecue Butter

INGREDIENTS

4 ears fresh Florida sweet corn, shucked

¼ cup your favorite barbecue sauce

¼ stick butter

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat oven broiler on high. In small saucepan over low heat, combine barbecue sauce and butter until melted and smooth. Place sweet corn in a medium-sized baking dish and pour barbecue mixture over sweet corn. Broil sweet corn for 5-10 minutes, 4 inches from broiler, being sure to watch the whole time. Turn and baste the sweet corn until golden. Serve warm.