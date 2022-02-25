Fresh From Florida

Steamed Florida Clams with Tomato, Lemon and Garlic

Servings 4 | Calories 243

INGREDIENTS

3 to 4 dozen live Florida hard-shell clams, rinsed

2 large Florida tomatoes, diced

1 cup Florida cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon Florida seafood seasoning blend

1 small onion, sliced thin

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups low sodium vegetable or seafood broth

2 tablespoons fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, oregano)

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

1 lemon, juiced (plus more for garnish)

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the butter and sliced onions to the sauté pan. Cook onions for about five minutes or until just caramelized. Add 1 tablespoon of the seafood seasoning, garlic, chopped herbs and diced tomatoes. Stir ingredients and add the broth, and Florida clams. Cover sauté pan with a tight-fitting lid and let cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the lid and discard any clams that have not opened. While the clams are cooking, in a small bowl combine the halved cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning and lemon juice. Stir ingredients to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with sea salt and fresh ground pepper. To serve, use a slotted spoon to add the clams to a platter, or serve them in the sauté pan they were cooked in. Garnish the clam dish with the Florida cherry tomato mixture. Serve warm with crusty bread.

NUTRITION

Calories Per Serving | 243

Fat | 10g

Cholesterol | 63mg

Sodium | 1139mg

Carbohydrates | 14g

Fiber | 1g

Protein | 25g