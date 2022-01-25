Fresh From Florida

Florida Grouper with Snap Beans and Bell Peppers

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) Florida grouper fillets

1 pound Florida snap beans, blanched

3 Florida bell peppers, julienned

1 tablespoon Florida orange blossom honey

2 tablespoons Florida orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

Oil for cooking

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Season fish with salt and pepper. Sauté for 2-3 minutes per side or until cooked through, remove from pan and set aside. Add peppers and garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Next, add snap beans and continue cooking for 5-6 minutes or until desired tenderness reached. Season with salt and pepper and finish in pan with honey and orange juice.