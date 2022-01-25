Fresh From Florida

Florida Grouper with Snap Beans and Bell Peppers
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
4 (6-ounce) Florida grouper fillets
1 pound Florida snap beans, blanched
3 Florida bell peppers, julienned
1 tablespoon Florida orange blossom honey
2 tablespoons Florida orange juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
Oil for cooking
Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
PREPARATION
Preheat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Season fish with salt and pepper. Sauté for 2-3 minutes per side or until cooked through, remove from pan and set aside. Add peppers and garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Next, add snap beans and continue cooking for 5-6 minutes or until desired tenderness reached. Season with salt and pepper and finish in pan with honey and orange juice.