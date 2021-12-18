Fresh From Florida

Florida Spiny Lobster Tomato Mac and Cheese



INGREDIENTS

1 pound Florida spiny lobster, cooked and cut into medium sized chunks

3 large Florida tomatoes, sliced

1 pound pasta (your favorite shape) cooked

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large garlic cloves, minced

½ cup red onion, chopped fine

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups milk, at room temperature

1 ½ cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (or your favorite)

1 ½ cups grated Gruyere cheese, grated (or your favorite)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ cup fresh chives, chopped fine

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup flat leaf parsley, chopped fine

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Place 4 tablespoons melted butter in a saucepot over medium-low heat, add garlic and onion and cook until onion is translucent. Next, whisk in flour and cook flour for several minutes. Carefully pour in milk and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Continue to cook and whisk until sauce is smooth and thick enough to coat a spoon. Remove sauce from heat and slowly whisk in cheese, a handful at a time. Season cheese sauce with mustard, chives, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, to taste. In a large mixing bowl combine cheese sauce and cooked pasta then fold in chopped lobster. Lightly spray a baking dish with pan release spray. Pour pasta mixture into baking dish. Arrange sliced tomatoes on top of the pasta mixture. In a small bowl combine panko, olive oil and parsley and sprinkle over the tomatoes. Bake the lobster-tomato mac & cheese in a preheated 375 degree oven for about 10 to 20 minutes or until topping is crisp and cheese sauce is bubbly. Let cool slightly before serving.