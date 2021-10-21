Fresh From Florida

Butter Broiled Florida Spiny Lobster Tails

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-9-ounce) Florida spiny lobster tails, split open in the shell

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

Favorite spice blend

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat oven broiler on medium high. Place all 4 of the lobsters on a cookie sheet and make sure they are opened up down the middle. Evenly spread the softened butter over each of the lobster tails’ meat. Lightly season each lobster tail with salt and pepper. Place lobsters in the oven on the middle rack under the broiler. Let lobster cook under the broiler for about 7 minutes or until just barely cooked throughout. Remove lobsters from oven and let cool slightly. Serve lobster tails warm with fresh lemon.