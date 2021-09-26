Fresh From Florida

Florida Grouper and Roasted Vegetables

INGREDIENTS

4 (4-6 ounce) Florida grouper fillets

2-3 Florida potatoes, diced small

½ Florida bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon seasoning blend (your favorite)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season fish with salt and pepper. Heat 1½ tablespoons oil in a large pan and sear both sides of fish until golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside. Add remaining oil and saute the chopped vegetables with the seasoning blend until soft. Place fish over vegetables and bake in oven for 10 minutes or until fish is completely cooked. Squeeze fresh lemon over fish and serve.

Fresh tip: Fish that is 1 inch thick will require 10 minutes cook time.