Fresh From Florida

Pan Roasted Florida Flounder with Arugula and Lemon

Servings 2

INGREDIENTS

1 whole Florida flounder, cleaned with head removed

2 cups fresh Florida arugula

1 teaspoon butter

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning blend

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon olive oil

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Preheat a medium sized oven safe sauté pan over medium high heat. On a clean cutting board, make several slices into the thickest part of the fish all the way to the bone. Use most of the seasoning blend to season the outside of the fish making sure to get the spice mixture into the fresh cuts. Add the butter to the preheated sauté pan, and carefully place the fish top side down. Cook the fish for two to 3 minutes until a light crispy crust is formed. Carefully flip the fish over and put the whole pan into the preheated oven. Let the fish cook for another 8 to 12 minutes or until it is just cooked throughout. Remove the pan from the oven and let it rest.

In a medium sized bowl, add arugula, half the lemon juice, olive oil and parmesan cheese. Stir ingredients to coat and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Carefully transfer the cooked flounder to a large plate. Add the completed arugula salad to the plate with the fish on it. Squeeze the remaining lemon juice over the fish and sprinkle any remaining seasoning blend over the entire dish.