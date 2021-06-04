Fresh From Florida

Florida Grouper with Roasted Corn and Peppers

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) Florida grouper fillets

1 cup Florida red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup Florida green bell pepper, chopped

2 cups fresh Florida corn kernels

1 cup onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon dried thyme, divided

½ cup french-fried onion rings, crushed

PREPARATION

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with red and green bell peppers, corn, onion and ½ teaspoon each of the salt, pepper, and thyme in a large ovenproof pan. Roast mixture in the oven until the corn and peppers start to brown, about 12 minutes, stirring twice. Coat fillets with remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt, pepper and thyme. Top with crushed onion rings. Remove roasting pan from oven; spread corn-and-pepper mixture to sides of the pan. Place fillets in middle of pan; return to oven and cook 10 minutes until fillets are opaque in the center. Serve fillets on a bed of roasted vegetables.