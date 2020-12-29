Fresh From Florida

Grilled Florida Spiny Lobster

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Florida spiny lobster meat, grilled and chopped

Florida Romaine or Butter lettuce, shredded (or your favorite lettuce)

½ cup Florida celery, chopped

Rolls, split in half

2 green onions, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

Heat grill to medium-high. Cut the lobster tail in half, leaving the lobster meat in the shell. Season with salt and pepper and grill for 2-3 minutes per side or until meat is no longer translucent. Remove from shell to cool and cut into bite-size pieces. Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire, celery, salt and pepper, mix thoroughly. Gently fold in lobster meat. Fill rolls with lobster mixture and garnish with green onions. Serve chilled.