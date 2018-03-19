Freshwater Fishing Report By: Ron Schelfo

Report for Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

March bass fishing in Polk County is at the top of its game.

Right now during spawning season, Lakes Winterset and Howard in the South Winter Haven chain and Lakes Alfred, Rochelle and Haines in the North chain are giving us the best reports. Many bass in the seven to eleven pound range have been caught, as displayed in the photo of angler Terry Shelton in early February. Terry was fishing in nearby Turkey Creek Reservoir that day.

To attract larger bass when fishing our area use a Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swimbait in any assorted color, or my old favorite, a Booyah lipless crankbait in royalty color. Either of those choices will bring great results. If you’ve never tried them, now is the time to do it, you’ll be glad you did!

We are still getting good reports on spec fishing in our area. As a matter of fact, this year seems to be the best in quite a while. We should continue to see large specs until the end of April, so come out and get in on the action soon. It seems that the cooler weather we’ve been experiencing lately has brought out the shell crackers a little early. Lake Rochelle here in Lake Alfred is a great place to start fishing for crackers, you’ll want to use live red worms for bait.

Call me and I’ll point you in the right direction for fishing in our area. Better yet, come fish our area and stop in for first-hand daily information. We’re always stocked with live bait and a huge selection of plastic and hard baits.

Our 20th season of Ron’s Tackle Box weekly bass tournaments will begin the first Thursday in April (April 5th). Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team, and the tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for the largest bass as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in The Ledger and on our website.

Like and follow us on Facebook, or you can call Ron at (863) 956-4990.

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

Catch my weekly fishing report every Saturday from 6-8 a.m. on AM970WFLA.