Freshwater Report, Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven Areas By: Ron Schelfo

Pan fish are “a plenty” right now in our central Florida lakes. We are also in prime bass season which will continue all summer. Bass are on the move and can be found in the deep water, and also on the shore line depending on the time of day and temperature. You can do great, whether fishing from a boat or a pier. Call me or stop in and I’ll be happy to share current “hot spots” and point you in the right direction for a great day fishing some of our (554) Polk County lakes.

In the Auburndale area, we have reports of limits and size on big blue gills and shell crackers coming out of Lake Juliana. The baits of choice are live red worms and crickets. Lake Juliana also offers some fun fishing for large bow fins.

Coming over to our Lake Alfred area, Lakes Rochelle, Haines and Alfred are also reporting lots of big blue gills and shell crackers. Our anglers report that fishing the running water areas is very good for both catfish and bass. They are seeing many bass in the eight pound range. Our continued recommendation for great bass fishing is still the Booyah Lipless Crank Bait in royalty color and Booyah Frogs. These are proven winners and will bring the results you’re looking for.

Moving on to Winter Haven. Best reporting lakes in the South Winter Haven Chain at this time are Lakes Shipp, Cannon and Summit. That’s where the big bass are being found. When fishing the chain, the canals are especially good for shell crackers, while bass can be snagged by fishing at the mouth of the canals. We recommend using a Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swim bait.

After serving our fishing community for the past (20) years, Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments have now ended. Thursday nights have been picked up by long-time friend and well-known angler Rick Combee. Rick’s “Thursday Night Open Series” follows a similar format as our tournaments. Each week the tournament location is advertised on “The Ledger” online and on Facebook under “Thursday Night Open Series”. The photo of the May 9th tournament held on Lake Ariana (Auburndale) shows 2nd Place winners Mark Murphy and Jeremy Scarborough displaying BB 7.48 pounds and total 15.13 pounds. Father’s Day is approaching soon. Why not plan a day fishing with your dad and kids. Enjoy!