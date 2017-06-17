Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

Hot summer days will soon be upon us, the time to fish for blue gills and shell crackers is right now!

You’ll find lots of blue gill hiding in the lily pads this time of year. The best baits for these fish are live crickets. Reports of big fish and anglers catching their limits are coming in from Lakes Haines, Rochelle, Alfred, Echo and Swoope here in Lake Alfred.

If you’re going after shell crackers, use red worms and fish the bottom. Try to find drop offs and pockets and you’ll find success.

Bass fishing in the south Winter Haven chain as well as the lakes listed above is also very productive. We are seeing five to eight pound at our Thursday night tournaments.

Area anglers are highly recommending the Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swimbaits in assorted colors. Use them with a weighted swimbait hook for best results.

Our other best bait recommendations are the Booyah lipless crankbaits in royalty color, Booyah frogs, or a Heddon Poppin Image. Try one of these once and you’ll be hooked. Whatever your preference, bass fishing will be at its best over the next few months, so get out and enjoy it!

Polk County is home to 554 beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida. The best time to go fishing is whenever you can go.

We recently helped to sponsor a kids fishing derby put on by Polk County Parks and Recreation. This free event was well attended by 250 local children and their parents.

Pictured is this year’s winner, little 4- year-old Owen Rice, proudly displaying his three pound eleven ounce bass caught on a live shiner his father purchased from us that morning. Owen received a rod/reel combo from Ron’s Tackle Box.

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box weekly bass tournaments has now begun. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team. The tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday through the end of October.

Prizes are awarded for the biggest bass as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in Del Milligan’s column in “The Ledger” and on our website.

These events are all around great fun, come out and join us.

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

