Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

When bass fishing in the hot summer months you’ll want to fish deeper during the morning and evening hours, fishing along the shoreline will also bring great results.

If you prefer top-water baits, try using a Booyah Frog or a Heddon Poppin Image. Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swim baits with a weighted hook also work well in our central Florida area. Bass fishing will be at its best over the next few months so get out and enjoy it!

Try a large worm in the 10 to 13 inch range and rip it across the top of the water fast like a snake, big bass will jump all over it. All of our Polk County lakes are prime for fishing right now. Our best reports are coming in from the north and south Winter Haven Chains and our own Lake Alfred lakes.

We’re still getting reports of decent sized blue gills and shell crackers. The best baits have been live crickets and red worms. Fish along the shorelines for the gills and a little deeper or the drop offs for the shell crackers.

You don’t need a boat to enjoy some great fishing in our area. We have many lakes with very nice fishing piers, stop in and see me and I’ll point you in the right direction.

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now begun! Shown in the photo 12-year-old Javi Garcia pulled in a 10 pound three ounce bass while fishing with his dad during a recent RTB tournament.

Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team, the tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for the largest bass as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place categories.

The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in Del Milligan’s column in “The Ledger” and on our website. Like and follow us on Facebook, or you can call Ron at (863) 956-4990. Come out and join us!!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

Check us out on Facebook and like our page

Catch my weekly fishing report every Saturday from 6 to 8 a.m. on AM970 WFLA.