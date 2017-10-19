Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

Even though Hurricane Irma took her toll on Polk County in September, she didn’t hurt our fishing environment, in fact, she helped it!! The fish love the running water. Water temperatures have dropped slightly and October should offer some prime fishing adventures. We’re being told that many good size Specs are showing up early this year mixed in with a lot of Shell Crackers. Our best reporting lakes at this time are Lakes Haines and Rochelle here in Lake Alfred. Those of you who don’t have a boat should not let that stop you from have an enjoyable time fishing. Lake Alfred has (7) nice fishing piers, many of which have recently been renovated. There are also other piers in our surrounding areas to explore. Of course, we recommend Lake Alfred!!

South Winter Haven Chain is reporting an abundance of 3-5 lb Bass, as shown in the photo of Daniel Smith and Shea Arnold who took Big Bass and 1st Place at one of our recent weekly tournaments. Not so big, but still good fishing. We should see an increase in size this month. For best results at this time, we recommend working a Booyah Frog with lots of action. Another winner is the Bass Assassin Boss Shiner in assorted colors. Swim it with a weighted hook. We’re expecting a very favorable season for Speckled Perch thanks to the hurricane and all the rain it brought. There is lots of food in the water. Get out there and bring in a few of those Big Specs and Big Bass. Let’s get some great photos while you’re at it!!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments is now in full swing!! Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat (1 or 2 man) and the tournaments run from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for BIG BASS and 1st, 2nd, 3rd place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in Andy Kupper’s column in “The Ledger”, our Web Site, “Like & Follow” us on FB, or you can call Ron at (863) 956-4990. All around great fun. Come out and join us!!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

Check us out on FaceBook and “LIKE” our page . . Thanks!

“Catch” my Weekly Fishing Report every Saturday (6-8 AM) on WFLA 970 AM