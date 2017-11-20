Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Fishing Report for Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven Areas

November offers some great fishing in our central Florida lakes.

We’re being told that many good size specs are showing up early this year mixed in with some large shell crackers. The good reports on spec and cracker activity started coming in early September.

Recent high water levels are creating a very favorable environment for spec and cracker fishing, so get out and take advantage of it while you can! Our best reporting lakes continue to be Lakes Haines and Rochelle here in Lake Alfred, but we’ve been getting good reports from Lake Alfred as well.

The best baits to use have been small live minnows. As the weather gets colder, specs will move in closer to the shoreline making for good opportunities to try pier fishing. We have many fine fishing piers here in our area; stop in for suggestions and directions.

Bass fishing on the North and South Winter Haven Chains has been good all summer, although the sizes have been small. The high water levels have stirred things up creating a lot of food. Unfortunately, the fish are all over the place right now and don’t seem to be following any set patterns. As fall and winter approach, we should begin to see some large bass again. The smaller bass and even the pan fish have been fat because of all the food stirred up in the high water levels.

The 3rd Annual Bass Assassin/Power Pole Tournament hosted by Ron’s Tackle Box at Lake Shipp Park was a great success despite a few sprinkles. There were 54 teams competing for the top prize of $2500, which was won by Dale Francis and Bobby Ford (photo) with a total weight of 12.1 pounds.

The winner of the largest bass was Robert Garcia with a five pound eleven ounce fish. Robert and partner Daniel Garcia finished as runners up in the tournament. Dustin and Sarah McKenzie were the lucky winners of the Power Pole Shallow Water Anchor raffle. A good time was had by all participants!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now finished and will not begin again until April 2018. We want to thank everyone for another great season. We appreciate all of our faithful anglers and friends, many of which have been participating for all 19 years. Even Hurricane Irma couldn’t keep us down for long, see you all next season!

Submitted by: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

