Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Report for

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

It’s spawning season for the largest of bass. February and March are the best months to target these fish; the prime locations are on the north and south Winter Haven Chain of lakes. Lake Rochelle and the north section of Lake Haines in Lake Alfred are also offering great fishing.

In January we received many reports of bass in the seven to ten pound range, that trend should continue through March. Many of the largest bass are being caught on our old favorite, Booyah half ounce lipless crank baits in royalty color. We’re also being told that the Bass Assassin Boss Shiners in electric shad or hammertime colors are producing good results. The baits with purple glitter in them are being hit the most. For best results when using a Bass Assassin Boss Shiner, rig it with a jighead and flip it or swim it with a weighted hook.

This is also prime season for specs, which will continue through the end of March. Reports of large limits and nice sizes are coming in daily from both boat and pier fishing in our area. The best bait to attract specs is still live minnows.

To find out the when, where and what bait to use, call me and I’ll point you in the right direction. Come fish our area and stop in for first-hand daily information, we’re always stocked with live bait and a huge selection of plastic and hard baits. The featured photo shows Ray Harris holding a beautiful seven pound bass caught right here in Lake Alfred!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments is now finished and will not begin again until April 2018. We want to thank everyone for another great season. We appreciate all of our faithful anglers and friends, many of which have participated for all of those 19 years. We hope to see you back in April!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

Check us out on Facebook and like our page

Catch my weekly fishing report every Saturday from 6-8 a.m. on AM 970 WFLA.