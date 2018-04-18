Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Report for Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven

It’s a great time to go out and target blue gill and shell crackers, this season has been the best one in years.

We have been receiving great reports from Lakes Rochelle and Haines here in Lake Alfred, and also Lakes Shipp and Howard in the Winter Haven Chain. The most successful baits have been live red worms and crickets. When fishing for shell crackers, your best bet is to fish drop offs or try the mouths of canals. Blue gill like to hang out in the weed lines and lily pads, so that’s where your focus should be for them.

If you’re after some big bass, check out our area. Our best reports are currently coming in from Lakes Rochelle and Haines in Lake Alfred. Our anglers are finding them in the three to six foot depths and many are using lipless crankbaits and Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swimbaits with success. There are many six to eight pound fish being seen and caught.

Reports from the South Winter Haven Chain have also been very favorable on size and quantity of bass. The best reporting lakes there have been Lakes Summit, Shipp and Howard. Fishing the mouth of canals has also been a good place to snag a nice bass. At this time our anglers are mostly choosing live shiners as their bait of choice.

Call me and I'll point you in the right direction for all these species. Come by the shop, we're always stocked with live baits and a huge selection of plastic and hard baits as well.

Our 20th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments will begin the first Thursday in April (April 5th). Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one to two man team, and the tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for the largest bass as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in “The Ledger”, our website.

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

