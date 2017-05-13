Freshwater Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

Beat the summer heat . . Go fishing NOW!! The months of May and June are very good for Bass, Blue Gills, and large Shell Crackers. Shell Crackers seem to be moving in and are staging out from the banks at a 4-6 foot depth. According to our local anglers, BIG Bass currently seem to be responding best to the Bass Assassin Swim Baits in assorted colors and lipless crank baits like the Booyah in Royalty Color. If you prefer top water baits, you will achieve great catches using a Heddon Poppin Image or a Weedless Frog. Whatever your preference . . Bass fishing will be at its best over the next few months . . So get out and enjoy it! Favorable Bass reports are currently coming in from Lakes Haines, Rochelle, and Alfred on the North Chain; and Lakes Shipp, Howard, Summit, and Winter Set on the South Chain.

Polk County is home to (554) beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida!! Don’t miss out . . Come out and enjoy a great time fishing our area. Remember . . The BEST time to go fishing is when YOU can GO!!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now begun!! The first tournament was held on Lake Rochelle (Lake Alfred) on April 6th . Mark Murphy and Jeremy Scarborough took both BIG Bass (6 lb/6 oz) and 1st Place (16 lb/5 oz Total) – Photo shows Jeremy Scarborough holding Big Bass and Best from their team’s catch. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat (1 or 2 man) and the tournaments run from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for BIG BASS and 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in Del Milligan’s column in “The Ledger”, our Web Site, “Like & Follow” us on FB, or you can call Ron at (863) 956-4990. All around great fun . . Come out and join us!!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

